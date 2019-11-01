How to enable Google Messages RCS on your Android smartphone

With the introduction of instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, the use of SMS has almost been reduced to OTPs, transactional, and promotional messages. However, there’s still some hope for SMS getting the much-needed upgrade, thanks to RCS.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol has long been hailed as the next-generation of the SMS protocol. Telecom promoters have long been working on developing the guidelines as well as back-end for a rollout.

Earlier this year, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced a partnership with Google to bring RCS into the country earlier in the year. Google has long been working on implementing it in its Google Messages app for RCS messaging. Reliance Jio has already implemented RCS in its JioCall app, which was previously known as Jio4GVoice.

However, there’s a way to enable RCS on any Android smartphone, even though your network provided hasn’t rolled out this feature for the users. The activation process for RCS mentioned below works well with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, although there are some occasional hiccups.

Before you follow the steps, make sure that you are using Google Messages app for managing your SMS. There’s a high possibility that you are not using this app if you are smartphone doesn’t run stock Android operating system. Also make sure that you are running the latest beta version of Google Messages. You will need is “Activity Launcher” app from the Google Play Store.

How to enable Google Messages RCS on Android