Motorola Razr clamshell foldable smartphone finally goes official

Lenovo-owned Motorola has today officially launched the new Motorola Razr smartphone with a 6.2-inch foldable panel on the outside. The device is the reinvented version of the Motorola Razr V3 with a clamshell design that was launched earlier.

Motorola Razr is the new smartphone that features a flexible screen that folds completely in half to give it the traditional clamshell look. The company has also added secondary screen on the front, which the company calls a Quick View external display.

This secondary external display will offer faster access to notifications, music, Google Assistant, and more. It has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876 x 2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that can fold completely in half.

Motorola says there is no gap between the two halves of the screen when it is folded. In the folded state, the consumers can access the secondary 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) Quick View display. It packed a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter on the phone that acts as a selfie camera in the phone’s folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state.

The company has also bundled Night Vision mode in the camera software to make sure the phone takes good photos even in low-lighting conditions. To make low-light images better, the company is also using Artificial Intelligence-based algorithms.

There’s also a 5-megapixel camera inside the Motorola Razr. It can be used to take selfies when you don’t want to close the phone or need more screen real estate to properly craft your selfie. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

The bottom chin of the device houses the fingerprint sensor as well as the USB Type-C port. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6 GB of RAM, and a 2510 mAh battery. The battery supports 15W fast charging support.

In terms of the connectivity options, there is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Other connectivity options on the device include NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, and GPS.

Motorola Razr price is priced at $1,499.99. In comparison, Samsung sells its Galaxy Fold at $1,980 in the US. It will go on sale starting from 9th January 2020 in the United States but will start taking pre-orders from 26th December.