Apple AirPods Pro goes on sale in India for ₹24,999

After leaks and rumors, Apple finally launched the AirPods Pro last month and today, the Apple AirPods Pro are available for purchase in India for a price of ₹24,999 and will be available across all authorised online and offline Apple retailers.

It comes with a new design, a high dynamic range amplifier along with the standard dynamic driver setup, and active noise cancellation. This newly launched AirPods Pro are the Cupertino giant’s first earphones to come with a noise-canceling design with “three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear.”

So far, the earphones launched by the company — EarPods as well as AirPods, have had an open design that don’t seal off ear canal. The new design could help solve one of the biggest issues with the AirPods — that they don’t fit in all ears securely.

Apple has also said that the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. The company says that noise cancellation is adjusted up to 200 times per second. It comes with a transparency mode that will let user hear surroundings while wearing them.

The earbuds also comes with a “force sensor” that can be used to control music playback and activate transparency mode. The company says that the AirPods Pro comes with a feature called “Adaptive EQ” that “automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear.”