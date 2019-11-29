Infinix Band 5 fitness tracker launched in India for ₹1,799

Infinix has today launched Infinix Band 5, the company’s latest fitness tracker in India and the successor of the Xband 3 which was launched back in June.

The device comes with a 0.96-inch TFT LCD color screen with 160 x 80 pixels screen resolution that displays icons for different functions. It also lets user monitor heart rate and the fitness band is IP67 rated for water resistance against accidental splashes and dust.

It can be connected using Bluetooth 4.0 with devices running Android 4.4 and higher and iOS 9.0 and above. The fitness ban comes with features such as step count, sleep tracking as well as calorie consumption data.

The display on the device can display time/date, alarm clock, smartphone notifications as well as sedentary reminder. There’s also a function that lets user take a picture just by shaking the device. It also comes with PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate tracking.

The fitness bank packs 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking. As for the battery life, the company says that it provides up to 7 days of battery life and 22 days of standby on a single charge.

The Infinix Band 5 comes in three color options — Black, Blue and Red. The device is priced at Rs. 1,799 and will be available from Flipkart during Big Shopping Days sale which starts from December 1st.