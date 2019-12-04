Jio announces its new prepaid plans with increased tariff
Following the lead of Vodafone Idea and Airtel, Reliance Jio has also revealed its updated prepaid plans with increased pricing. This comes just a day after the company announced a new annual plan so that users can get benefitted before price hike from 6th December.
The company has announced new ALL-IN-ONE plans which starts at ₹199 and goes up to ₹2,199. As for the validity, the ₹199, ₹399, ₹555, and ₹2,199 plans offer validity of 1 month, 2 months, 3 months and 12 months respectively. 1 month equals to 28 days, the company has clarified.
All the plans offer unlimited Jio to Jio calling but the off-net calls are limited to 1,000 minutes, 2,000 minutes, 3,000 minutes, and 12,000 minutes respectively.
For 28 days validity, there are three plans, costing ₹199, ₹249, and ₹349 with 1.5GB/day, 2GB/day, and 3GB/day data respectively. All these plans comes with 1,000 free minutes for calling to other networks.
Now coming to the validity of 56 days, there are two plans — ₹399 and ₹444 with 2,000 free minutes of off-net calls with 1.5 GB data per day and 2 GB data per day respectively. There are also two plans with 84 days validity — ₹555 and ₹599 with 3,000 free calling minutes and 1.5 GB and 2 GB data per day.
The company has also launched three affordable plans. ₹129 plan offers 2 GB data, 1,000 free calling minutes, and 28 days validity. ₹329 plan comes with 6 GB of data, 3,000 free minutes, and 84 days validity. There’s also ₹1,299 plan with 12,000 free calling minutes and 365 days validity.