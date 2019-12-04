We recently reported that Motorola is all set to launch its first smartphone featuring a pop-up front-facing camera — Motorola One Hyper. Well, the company has now made the smartphone official.

The Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch LCD IPS display with Full HD+ screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It also comes with a microSD card slot which enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 1 TB. As for the cameras, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle secondary sensor.

On the front side, the device comes with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device comes with a water-repellent coating for splash resistance and features a customisable light ring that can provide alerts for calls and messages as well.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with a custom user interface on top. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that comes with an impressive 45W Hyper Charging technology.

The Motorola One Hyper smartphone comes in three color options — Deep Sea Blue, Dark Amber, and Fresh Orchid. It is priced at $399 which roughly converts to around ₹28,500. While the phone is launched in Europe and Latin America, it’s India launch details are not yet known.

Motorola One Hyper Specifications

Pricing and Availability