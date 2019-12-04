Motorola One Hyper with 32 MP pop-up selfie camera goes official
We recently reported that Motorola is all set to launch its first smartphone featuring a pop-up front-facing camera — Motorola One Hyper. Well, the company has now made the smartphone official.
The Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch LCD IPS display with Full HD+ screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
It also comes with a microSD card slot which enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 1 TB. As for the cameras, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle secondary sensor.
On the front side, the device comes with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device comes with a water-repellent coating for splash resistance and features a customisable light ring that can provide alerts for calls and messages as well.
The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with a custom user interface on top. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that comes with an impressive 45W Hyper Charging technology.
The Motorola One Hyper smartphone comes in three color options — Deep Sea Blue, Dark Amber, and Fresh Orchid. It is priced at $399 which roughly converts to around ₹28,500. While the phone is launched in Europe and Latin America, it’s India launch details are not yet known.
Motorola One Hyper Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 128 GB; expandable memory up to 1 TB with microSD
- OS: Android 10 with custom user interface
- Rear Camera: 64 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle secondary sensor
- Front Camera: 32 MP
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (IPX2)
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- Colors: Deep Sea Blue, Dark Amber, and Fresh Orchid
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 45W Hyper Charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price: $399 (approx. ₹28,500)
- Availability: From 4th December