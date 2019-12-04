Here are the Google Play Store’s best app and games for 2019

Google has now announced the list of the best games and applications for Android smartphones on Google Play during the year 2019.

As for the best app of the year, the award goes to ‘Ablo: Talk to new people & explore the world’ and the award for best and fan favourite game of the year goes to ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’. On the other hand, best fan favourite app is ‘Spotify: Listen to new music, podcasts, and songs’.

Here’s the complete list of apps and games that have found a place in Google Play Store’s best of 2019.

Best app of 2019

Fan favourite app of 2019

Best and fan favourite game of 2019

Best Everyday Essentials of 2019

Best Personal Growth Apps of 2019

Best Hidden Gems of 2019

Best for Fun Apps of 2019

Best Competitive Games of 2019

Best Indie Games of 2019

Best Casual Games of 2019

Best Innovative Games of 2019