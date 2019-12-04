Here are the Google Play Store’s best app and games for 2019
Google has now announced the list of the best games and applications for Android smartphones on Google Play during the year 2019.
As for the best app of the year, the award goes to ‘Ablo: Talk to new people & explore the world’ and the award for best and fan favourite game of the year goes to ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’. On the other hand, best fan favourite app is ‘Spotify: Listen to new music, podcasts, and songs’.
Here’s the complete list of apps and games that have found a place in Google Play Store’s best of 2019.
Best app of 2019
Fan favourite app of 2019
Best and fan favourite game of 2019
Best Everyday Essentials of 2019
- Boosted – Productivity & Time Tracker
- Hike Sticker Chat – Fun & Expressive Messaging
- OkCredit – Udhar Bahi Khata
- Spotify: Listen to new music, podcasts, and songs
- Vedantu: Learning App for Class6-10, IITJEE & NEET
Best Personal Growth Apps of 2019
- Work from Home, Earn Money, Resell with Meesho App
- Scripts by Drops – Learn to write
- Shilpa Shetty – Fitness (Yoga, Exercise & Diet)
- SleepTown
- Smarter – Brain training & Mind games
Best Hidden Gems of 2019
- Appy Weather: the most personal weather app
- Fitvate – Gym Workout Trainer Fitness Coach Plans
- MashApp – Video Punchlines
- Morphin – CGI GIF Maker & Editor
- Swoot – Podcasts with friends
Best for Fun Apps of 2019
- Ablo: Talk to new people & explore the world
- Concepts – Sketch, Design, Illustrate
- Enlight Pixaloop – Photo Animator & Photo Editor
- Live Line & Cricket Scores – Cricket Exchange
- Video Editor – Glitch Video Effects
Best Competitive Games of 2019
- Brawl Stars
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dark Sword 2
- SHADOWGUN LEGENDS – FPS PvP and Coop Shooting Game
- Stick Cricket Live
Best Indie Games of 2019
Best Casual Games of 2019
- 1945
- Angry Birds Dream Blast
- Ludo All Star – Online Classic Board & Dice Game
- Masala Madness: Cooking Game
- Overkill the Dead: Survival
Best Innovative Games of 2019
- Alt-Frequencies
- Assassin’s Creed Rebellion: Adventure RPG
- F1 Manager
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- Dungeon Faster