Oppo to host INNO DAY 2019 conference in China on 10th December

5G is going mainstream and almost every smartphone maker will be adopting the next-generation communications technology by the end of 2020 and the first phase of 5G smartphone running Android operating system are already making their way to the market.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will soon be joining the list of companies with a 5G smartphone in the market as the company is all set to launch Oppo Reno 3 series this month. The company has today announced that it will be hosting the inaugural INNO DAY 2019 conference in Shenzhen, China on December 10th.

The company had organized the first-ever INNO DAY conference last year but it was not open to the media and general public. It was an internal technology exhibition that was used to showcase Oppo’s “R&D capacity and breakthroughs across various fields.”

The format for the event is expected to be the same as the last year’s except that this time it will be open for the global media, analysts, industry partners, and the masses. At the event, the company will demo its cutting-edge technologies and talks to the “industry experts, partners, and opinion leaders to shed a light on the enormous changes 5G will bring.”