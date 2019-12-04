Top 5 Best Smartphones with 90Hz and 120Hz Display

Smartphones that offer higher refresh rates are in trend right now and mostly every new flagship which is entering the market comes with a 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate these days. Higher refresh rate improves the user experience as it offers smoother scrolling and along with that media streaming or gaming experience becomes much better when you are doing it on a smartphone that comes with a higher refresh rate.

The mid-range devices and some of the older flagships all come with a 60Hz panel but it nice to see that the smartphone manufacturers are now shifting to a panel with a higher refresh rate due to the demands. Hence in this article, we’ve compiled the Top 5 Best Smartphones that come with 90Hz and 120Hz display. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Top 5 Best Smartphones with 90/120Hz Display

1) ASUS ROG Phone II

The first smartphone that comes on our list is the ASUS ROG Phone II. Priced at Rs.37,999 in India the ROG Phone II comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is a gaming-focused smartphone and hence it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is further coupled with 8/12 GB of RAM. The base variant comes with 128 GB of onboard storage whereas the 12 GB RAM variant comes with 512 GB of Internal Storage.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on the ZenUI and hence it offers you a stock Android-like experience. In addition to this, it packs a massive 6000 mAh battery which takes care of your gaming needs. There’s 48 MP +13 MP dual camera setup at the back and along with that, you get a 24 MP front camera for your selfies. This is probably the cheapest 120Hz display smartphone that you can get right now so make sure you check it out by clicking the link below.

2) OnePlus 7T Series

OnePlus recently launched its 7T series and both the smartphones – OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro come with a 90Hz display. The OnePlus 7T comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is further coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It’s available in two storage options – 128 GB and 256 GB and it comes with support for Dolby ATMOS so your streaming experience will get better.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-screen Fluid AMOLED Display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It has a pop-up camera on the front and comes with up to 12 GB of RAM but everything else pretty much remains the same. You can check out both the smartphones by clicking the link below.

3) Google Pixel 4

Next up on our list, we have the Google Pixel 4 – a popular device which is loved by Photographers and Stock Android lovers. Google Pixel 4 comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor which is further coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup that consists of a 12.2 MP f/2.7 primary sensor and a 16 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom. On the front, there is an 8 MP shooter that takes care of your selfies.

The device runs on Android 10 and as it’s a Google device you can expect regular updates on it. It is available in two storage options – 64/128 GB and there’s a 2800 mAh battery powering it up. It also houses a Soli chip which adds some additional motion features to the device.

It is to be noted that the smartphone isn’t launched in India and if you are in the mood of buying it you’ll have to import it from some other country. Users can also check out the Pixel 4 XL which comes with a 6.3-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

4) Realme X2 Pro

The X2 Pro is Realme’s latest flagship and the device flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels that carries support for 90Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1000nits brightness and along with that, there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top of the display. The device is powered by a 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor which is paired with Adreno 640 graphics processor.

It comes with 6/8/12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM which is further paired with 64/128/256 UFS 3.0 storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology. The smartphone will go on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart.

5) Nubia Red Magic 3

Nubia Red Magic 3 is a gaming-focused smartphone that comes with a 6.6 inch 90Hz Full HD AMOLED Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset which is further coupled with 8/12 GB of RAM. It comes with a 48 MP single rear camera and features a 16 MP shooter for selfies.

The smartphone packs a massive 5000 mAh battery and comes with 128/256 GB of internal storage. It also features Built-in Capacitive Shoulder Triggers that help you to play your games with ease. The Nubia Red Magic 3 starts from Rs.33,999 and you can check it out by clicking the link below.

