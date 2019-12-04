Lu Weibing confirms Qualcomm chipset for Redmi K30 5G smartphone

After teasing the smartphone for several weeks, Redmi brand’s general manager Lu Weibing recently confirmed that the Redmi K30 will get launched on 10th December. The company has already teased a few features of the upcoming phone.

Now, Lu Weibing, who recently got promoted as China President for Xiaomi, has confirmed that the Redmi K30 smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. This puts the rumors to rest that the K30 will be powered by MediaTek’s recently launched 5G processor.

While he has not revealed much about the chipset, it is expected to be the SM7250 5G processor with support for SA and NSA networks. Qualcomm is expected to announce the new processor today at the Snapdragon Tech Summit holding in Hawaii.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K30 smartphone is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a punch hole for two cameras and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, we expect that the 120Hz screen will be limited to Redmi K30 Pro and the standard K30 will come with 60Hz or 90hz display.

The smartphone will reportedly come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for NFC. Its battery capacity is rumored to be either 4500mAh or 5000mAh with support for 27W fast charging. The phone should also be running MIUI 11 out of the box.