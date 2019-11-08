Realme X2 Pro confirmed to be available through Flipkart in India

Realme X2 Pro, the first premium flagship smartphone from the Oppo-backed company was launched Last month. Recently, it was confirmed to make its way to the Indian market on 20th November and now more details have surfaced online.

A landing page of the smartphone on e-commerce platform Flipkart confirms that the Realme X2 Pro will go on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart. While the pricing and availability details are not yet known, given the company’s pricing strategy, we expect it to become the cheapest 90Hz display device in the Indian market.

Since the phone has already been launched in China, we known its specifications. It comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels that carries support for 90Hz refresh rate.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds. The smartphone promises a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 percent. Under the hood, the display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked 2.96GHz and Adreno 640 graphics processor.

The phone features vapor chamber liquid cooling, superconducting carbon fiber multi-layer scheme, multi-layer graphite sheet and other heat-dissipating materials. It comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Android 9 Pie OS that is overlaid with custom version of ColorOS 6.1 for Realme is running the smartphone. There’s also a tactile linear motor present inside the device assists in 4D in-game vibrations. The phone is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.

