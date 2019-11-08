Oppo Reno 3 specifications and pricing details leaked

Earlier this year, Oppo launched its all-new Reno lineup of smartphones. Recently, the company launched the second-generation series, dubbed Oppo Reno 2 and now reports indicate that the Oppo Reno 3 is already in development.

Alleged specifications and pricing information of the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone has leaked online through Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The device is expected to get launched in December this year or Q1 2020.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. It is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone could come with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, a 13-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front side, there’s will be a 32-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device is likely to run Android Pie operating system with the company’s own custom user interface on top — ColorOS 6. It is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the Oppo Reno 3 is said to cost RMB 3,299 (around ₹33,400) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and RMB 3,599 (around ₹36,500) for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. However, take this pricing information with a pinch of salt given that it’s based on rumors.

