Realme Wireless Youth Buds could get launched in India on 20th November

Realme has scheduled a launch event in India on 20th November in New Delhi where the company will be launching its first premium flagship smartphone — Realme X2 Pro.

Now, it seems that the company is also planning a launch another product at the same launch event in India — Realme Wireless Youth Buds, which is the company’s first true wireless earphones.

Currently, the Chinese manufacturer is offering the Wireless Youth Buds along with the purchase of Realme XT smartphone in the Philippines. The Realme Philippines official Twitter handle teased the promotional offer, however, the tweet was deleted moments after it was posted.

Unfortunately, no technical details about the Realme Wireless Youth Buds are revealed at this time, but we now know how they look like, thanks to the early posting of its image on social media channels by the company.

The image shared on Twitter has also revealed its pricing details, which is set at Php 3,499 that roughly converts to ₹5,000. However, we expect the earphones to get launched in India at around ₹3,000 to give it a competitive edge.

As with most truly wireless buds, these too come with a dedicated charging case which has Realme’s signature Black/Yellow colour scheme. Since the Realme Wireless Buds are set to be available in the Philippines from 9th November, we expect them to get launched in India along with the company’s flagship smartphone Realme X2 Pro. We should know more about this in the coming days.