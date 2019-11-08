OnePlus 8 Pro to reportedly come with 120Hz refresh rate display

OnePlus made the 90Hz refresh rate mainstream and now most of the smartphone makers are adopting the same for their flagship smartphones. Now, it seems that the Chinese company is planning to move a step forward with its upcoming flagship phone.

As per the report, the OnePlus 8 Pro could come with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate display. If this turned out to be true, it will be a big differentiator compared to its rivals given that Samsung is planning to add 90Hz display on its upcoming Galaxy S11 series.

However, Apple will reportedly include its “ProMotion OLED” display on iPhones getting launched in 2020, which is basically a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The company has already used this display on the iPad Pro launched in 2017.

The renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have already been leaked online, giving us a clear look at its design. It confirms that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back, which is an upgrade over the triple-camera setup on the current generation devices.

Rumors indicate that the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will come powered by the Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset — Snapdragon 865, which has not been announced yet. The device is expected to pack at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The users of OnePlus smartphones have always complained about the lack of wireless charging support on the devices and the company tried to justify the same a few times. Well, the users may not have to complain about it this time as the phone is also expected to have wireless charging support.

While nothing much is known about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone at this time in terms of specifications, we expect to know more in the coming weeks, as the phone’s launch date nears.

Source