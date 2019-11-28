Motorola One Hyper with pop-up selfie camera to launch on 3rd December

Motorola One Hyper, which is rumoured to come with a pop-up selfie camera, is likely to make its debut on December 3rd. The company has reportedly sent out an invite for an event in Brazil where it is expected to unveil the Motorola One Hyper.

The invite shared by the company features a sketch to highlight a pop-up selfie camera module — suggesting the launch of the Motorola One Hyper that is rumoured to be the company’s first pop-up selfie camera phone.

While the company has not yet officially revealed anything about the phone in question, the rumour mill has revealed much about the Motorola One Hyper.

The smartphone could come with a Full-HD+ IPS display without any notch or cutout design. It is also said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with at least 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

As for the cameras, we expect a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone is also said to have the 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor along with an f/2.0 lens.

It seems that the Lenovo-owned company will retain Google’s Android One branding and the phone will be running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. To know more about the phone as well as its pricing details, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.

