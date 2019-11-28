Realme X50 5G and X50 Youth Edition specifications leaked online

Earlier this week, Realme confirmed that the company’s first 5G smartphone is coming, which has been named Realme X50 5G. It has also been revealed that the phone will come with support for dual-mode 5G and will feature a punch-hole display.

Now, specifications of the Realme X50 as well as its cheaper variant named Realme X50 Youth Edition have leaked online. As per the leak, the Realme X50 will come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 5G chipset. As for the cameras, the phone will come with quad camera setup with Sony IMX686 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and another 2-megapixel portrait lens.

On the front side, it will have a 32 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup. It will come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with Super VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

As for the Realme X50 Youth Edition, the phone is said to feature a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display by JDI that will support the regular 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek MT6885 5G SoC that is yet to go official, along with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

It will be also flaunting a quad camera setup on its back which will include a 16-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, expect a 32 MP snapper.

The X50 Lite 5G will reportedly come powered by a 5000 mAh battery that will support VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. We recommend you to take the report with a pinch of salt as the authenticity of the leak could not be confirmed.

(Source)