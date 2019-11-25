Realme X50 confirmed as the company’s first 5G smartphone

Realme recently launched its first premium flagship smartphone — Realme X2 Pro and now the company is gearing up to hit another milestone with the launch of its first 5G smartphone.

The company has today announced that Realme’s first 5G smartphone will be called Realme X50 5G. Further, it has revealed that the phone will come with support for dual-mode 5G which means support for SA and NSA modes.

While making the announcement, the company has promised that the phone will offer an outstanding experience to the users. The teaser image of the phone revealed while making the announcement confirms that the Realme X50 will have a puch-hole cut-out on the display for housing two front-facing camera sensors.

Apart from these details, the company has not revealed anything related to this upcoming smartphone. However, we expect the device to come powered by Qualcomm’s 5G chipset. It remains to be seen if the company positions the phone as a flagship or upper mid-range.

Since the announcement is made through the company’s social media channels in China, the phone will first make its debut in the Chinese market. Currently, there’s no 5G infrastructure in India and thus we don’t expect this 5G smartphone to land in India anytime soon. If it does come to India, we expect the company to launch 4G-only model in the Indian market.

While the company has not revealed the launch date of the Realme X50 5G smartphone, we expect the smartphone to get launched in the coming weeks or months in the company’s home market. We are also expecting the company to start teasing its features in the coming weeks.

Source