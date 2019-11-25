Huawei MatePad Pro featuring punch-hole display goes official

Huawei MatePad Pro tablet has been launched by the Chinese giant today in its home market, as the company had promised. It comes with a 10.8-inch display with rounded corners. The IPS LCD punch-hole display has qHD+ screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 990 chipset along with up to 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. There is a nanoSD card slot onboard for expanding its storage. The tablet is equipped with a huge 7250 mAh battery that support 40W rapid charging. However, the device ships with 20W fast charger.

There is also support for 15W wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging on the device. It runs EMUI 10 flavored Android 10 operating system. There’s also multi-screen collaborative feature on the MatePad Pro that allow users to clone the phone’s interface on its screen.

The feature can also be used to transfer files between the devices conveniently. By connecting the optional keyboard, the tablet’s interface will switch to computer mode to offers users with a friendly desktop PC experience.

As for the camera, it comes with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/20 aperture. The device comes with support for M-Pencil stylus that 4096-level pressure sensitivity nib.

The Wi-Fi only edition of the device with 6 GB RAM costs 3,299 yuan (~$469) and 8 GB RAM model is priced at 3,399 yuan (~$484). The LTE variant with 6 GB RAM is priced at 3,799 yuan (~$540) while the 8 GB RAM model costs 4,499 yuan (~$569). It comes in four color options — Danxia Orange, Castle Peak, Fritillaria White and Night Ash.