Xiaomi teases India launch of Mi Note 10 with 108 MP camera

Xiaomi launched its first 108 MP sensor smartphone — Mi CC9 Pro, and as expected, the company has now announced the global variant of the same, dubbed as Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Apart from pricing and availability of Google Services, everything else remains the same as the Mi CC9 Pro.

After launching the Mi Note 10 in Europe, the company is now gearing up to launch the same device in the Indian market. Xiaomi has teased the arrival of the Mi Note 10 by tweeting “IT’s COMING #108MP”. It remains to be seen if the company will be calling it Mi Note 10 or something else in India.

However, there’s a possibility that the device will be part of Mi branding and not Redmi but the company has not yet revealed its launch date.

The smartphone features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 3.43mm small chin. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage along with a microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, it features penta-camera setup on the back that consists of 108 MP primary sensor with with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, Dual flash. It is coupled with 12 MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor, a 5 MP telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, a 20 MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The device is running Android 10-based MIUI 11 custom user interface out-of-the-box and is powered by a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, but there is no wireless charging. It also lacks IP rating, but there’s still an IR blaster to control electronics.

