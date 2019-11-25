Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India for ₹4,499

Last month, Google launched its much expected Google Nest Mini as an update to the Home Mini which was launched a couple of years back. It now comes with three microphones instead of two, increasing the chances the Mini will hear you correctly more often.

The Nest Mini smart speaker comes with a wall mount and the company has claimed that the Nest Mini smart speaker has been tuned to produce a much fuller sound, with twice-as-strong bass. Along with improved sound, it also has built-in machine learning that lets the device adapt based on usage.

Further, this new version of the Nest Mini smart speaker also doubles as an intercom and a conferencing speaker, so users can call the device directly, using Google Duo. The company says that the speaker is now even more eco-friendly, with a top made from plastic bottles and a body that’s 35 percent recycled plastic.

In India, the device comes in two color options — Chalk and Charcoal. It also supports leading music streaming services in India, which includes YouTube Music, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Wynk Music.

Google Nest Mini smart speaker is priced at ₹4,499 in India, which is the same as the price of Google Home Mini when it got launched in India. However, the Google Home Mini is now available in the Indian market for ₹2,999 but we expect that the company will phase it out for the Nest Mini.