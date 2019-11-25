After Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo V17 neo, the company has now launched the standard Vivo V17 smartphone. However, the phone seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in the Philippines last week.

The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM.There’s 128 GB of storage onboard which can be further expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the phone comes with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 108-degree field of view (FoV). It also houses a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, the device comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The Vivo V17 comes in two color options — Cloud Blue and Blue Fog and is now available for pre-orders in Russia for RUB22,990 (approximately $360) till December 5. Also, those who pre-book the V17 will get a vivo Y11 for free.

Vivo V17 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS

Display: 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 108-degree field of view (FoV) + 2-megapixel macro camera + 2-megapixel depth sensor

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

Other: In-display fingerprint sensor

Colors: Cloud Blue and Blue Fog

Battery: 4500 mAh

Pricing and Availability