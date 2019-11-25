Vivo V17 with SD665 SoC, 8 GB RAM and quad rear cameras goes official
After Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo V17 neo, the company has now launched the standard Vivo V17 smartphone. However, the phone seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in the Philippines last week.
The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM.There’s 128 GB of storage onboard which can be further expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.
As for the cameras, the phone comes with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 108-degree field of view (FoV). It also houses a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
On the front side, the device comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Vivo V17 comes in two color options — Cloud Blue and Blue Fog and is now available for pre-orders in Russia for RUB22,990 (approximately $360) till December 5. Also, those who pre-book the V17 will get a vivo Y11 for free.
Vivo V17 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 128 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS
- Display: 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 108-degree field of view (FoV) + 2-megapixel macro camera + 2-megapixel depth sensor
- Front Camera: 32-megapixel
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- Other: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Cloud Blue and Blue Fog
- Battery: 4500 mAh
Pricing and Availability
- Price:RUB 22,990 (~$360)
- Availability: Now on pre-booking in Russia; sale from December 2019