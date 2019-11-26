Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G smartphone will launch on 10th December

After teasing the smartphone for several weeks, Redmi brand’s general manager Lu Weibing has today confirmed that launch date of the upcoming Redmi K30 smartphone.

Xiaomi CEO had previously revealed that the Redmi K30 will make its debut in December this year. Well, that turns out to be true as the company has confirmed that its first dual-mode 5G phone, Redmi K30, will debut on 10th December in China.

So far, the company has officially revealed that the smartphone will come with support for SA/NSA dual-mode 5G. It is also revealed that the phone will have a punch-hole cut-out in the top-right corner for housing two front-facing cameras.

While the processor is not yet known, it is expected to be Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 700-series chipset which will come with 5G support. Since leaks indicate Adreno 618 GPU, the chipset could Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G SoC.

As per the leaks, the smartphone will come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The leaked image further shows a settings page with two options to choose from — 60Hz and 120Hz.

Rumors also indicate that the phone may come with Sony’s upcoming IMX686 image sensor which is said to be a 64-megapixel sensor. The phone will also reportedly come with side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will be running MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

