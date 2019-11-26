Xiaomi’s Mi Kids Watch 2S with 7-day battery life launched in China

In its home country China, Xiaomi has today launched a new smartwatch for children — Mi Kids Watch 2S and is now available for purchase for a price of 199 yuan which is around ₹2,028.

The Mi Kids Watch 2S comes with a 1.3-inch color display having 240 x 240 pixels screen resolution and capacitive touch support. The company says that it has round and soft appearance which is customized for children to fit more comfortably.

This next-generation kids smartwatch has round dial body with a thickness of 1.23cm. Further, the company has revealed that it is IPX8 rated meaning that the device is waterproof.

One of the most crucial aspect of the children smartwatch is GPS and the Mi Kids Watch 2S has taken care of that. It supports 7-relocation, supports AI real-time positioning, and can achieve indoor positioning in 4000+ large shopping malls, high-speed rail stations, and airfields.

Further, the device comes with built-in XiaoAI smart assistant which can be used to Q&A, chatting, playing music, questioning to encyclopedia, among others. It also comes with a feature named anti-disturbance which can be helpful when in class.

The Mi Kids Watch 2S can be paired up with the Mi App on the parents’ smartphone using which they can keep track of their children and children can also send SOS for help. It is powered by a 600 mAh battery which can offer 7 days of battery life on standby.