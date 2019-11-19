Redmi K30 smartphone with 5G support to get launched in December

During Xiaomi Developers Conference was held this morning in Beijing, the company’s CEO Lei Jun reviewed the company’s progress towards launching 5G phones in the country. There, he also announced that the Redmi K30 with dual mode 5G will be made official in December.

This is a bit confusing given that the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had revealed that the Redmi K30 will get launched next year. So there’s a possibility that the Redmi K30 will get launched next month while the K30 Pro may debut in early 2020.

Recently, it was reported that the Redmi K30 with 5G would be powered by a MediaTek chipset. To recall, MediaTek announced the Helio M70 5G modem with sub-6GHz 5G speeds earlier this year and will start shipping to manufacturers this quarter.

The smartphone is expected to have dual-selfie cameras housed inside the punch-hole cut-out on top of the display, kind of like the S10+. Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing had earlier said that the phone wouldn’t be cheaper, and hinted that it might cost above RMB 2,000 price tag in China.

While not much else is known about the K30, we’ll surely find out more information as its launch in China approaches next year.