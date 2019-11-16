Redmi K30 is a 5G smartphone featuring punch-hole display

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi recently launched its flagship Redmi K20 series smartphones in the Indian market and now the company is reportedly working on its successor — Redmi K20.

In a latest post on Weibo, Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that the smartphone will come with support for 5G connectivity. The teaser image of the smartphone shared last month reveals that the phone will have a punch-hole display.

Recently, it was reported that the Redmi K30 with 5G would be powered by a MediaTek chipset. To recall, MediaTek announced the Helio M70 5G modem with sub-6GHz 5G speeds earlier this year and will start shipping to manufacturers this quarter.

The smartphone is expected to have dual-selfie cameras housed inside the punch-hole cut-out on top of the display, kind of like the S10+. Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing had earlier said that the phone wouldn’t be cheaper, and hinted that it might cost above RMB 2,000 price tag in China.

While not much else is known about the K30, we’ll surely find out more information as its launch in China approaches next year.