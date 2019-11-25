Vivo X30 to come with dual-mode 5G support and periscope super telephoto lens

Vivo is gearing up to launch its first smartphone powered by Samsung’s Exynos chipset. In the coming days, the Chinese phone maker will launch Vivo X30 smartphone, which is powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 5G chipset.

Now, a new teaser released by the company confirms that the Vivo X30 smartphone will come with dual-mode 5G support, i.e. SA and NSA modes. Further, it also reveals another major selling point for the device — periscope super telephoto lens.

Previous reports have indicated that the Vivo X30 could be coming with a 6.5-inch AMOLED whereas the X30 Pro could be featuring a 6.89-inch AMOLED display. Both the phones are expected to comes with a screen having 90Hz refresh rate.

As said, the Exynos 980 5G SoC will be fueling the smartphones. As for the memory configuration, the X30 may come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage while the X30 Pro could be coming with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Coming to the camera configuration, it is being said that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras. On the front side, the device could come with a 32-megapixel snapper.

On the other hand, the X30 Pro could be coming with 60-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel quad camera setup and a frontal shooter of 32-megapixel

Both the smartphones are expected to come powered by 4500 mAh battery but the Pro variant will have support for 44W fast charging technology. As for the pricing, reports suggest that the Vivo X30 may have a starting price of 3,198 Yuan whereas the X30 Pro may begin at 3,998 Yuan.

