Realme to launch offline-centric smartphone series next year

Realme has been growing at a tremendous rate and is now one of the leading smartphone brand in the Indian market in the mid-range segment. The company is now expanding its presence in the offline market and is all set to launch a new series.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO has said that the company will be launching a new smartphone series in India next year. As per the report, the new series will be available for purchase through offline retail stores in the country.

At the sidelines of the Realme X2 Pro launch, Madhav Sheth noted, “I would say, all our phones will be available online and offline. But this [the new smartphone series] would be specifically designed mainly for offline customers, and it will also be present online.”

While the company has confirmed the new offline smartphone series, it has not revealed any information about the pricing and positioning details this upcoming offline-centric series and has simply said that it will launch products across price segments.

Further, revealing more details about expanding its offline footprint in the country, Sheth said, “Our exclusive store is not about having multiple hundreds of stores. We’ll be having maybe just four or five stores in a year [or] maybe ten stores. This is for the customers’ experience for all the Realme products because Realme is not just a smartphone brand; it’s going to be a tech lifestyle brand.”

The company had earlier said that it is planning to launch exclusive stores in the second half of this year bur now the target has been moved to next year. However, these stores are slated to go official before the launch of the offline-focussed series.

