Xiaomi smartphone with 108 MP camera to reportedly soon launch in India

Earlier this month, Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi Note 10 smartphone featuring 108 MP primary rear camera. For those who are unaware, the smartphone is the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone launched in China earlier this year.

Now, as per the report, the company is soon expected to launch a phone in India that will feature a 108-megapixel camera. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the first non-Android One Mi series smartphone since 2017 in the country.