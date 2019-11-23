Xiaomi smartphone with 108 MP camera to reportedly soon launch in India
Earlier this month, Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi Note 10 smartphone featuring 108 MP primary rear camera. For those who are unaware, the smartphone is the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone launched in China earlier this year.
Now, as per the report, the company is soon expected to launch a phone in India that will feature a 108-megapixel camera. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the first non-Android One Mi series smartphone since 2017 in the country.
The smartphone features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 3.43mm small chin. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage along with a microSD card slot.
As for the cameras, it features penta-camera setup on the back that consists of 108 MP primary sensor with with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, Dual flash. It is coupled with 12 MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor, a 5 MP telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, a 20 MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.
On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device is running Android 10-based MIUI 11 custom user interface out-of-the-box and is powered by a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, but there is no wireless charging.