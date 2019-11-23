HMD Global schedules launch event on 5th December; Nokia 8.2 expected

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, has today shared a new poster on social media channels, announcing that the company is holding a launch event on 5th December in Cairo, Egypt to launch new smartphones.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. 🙌Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019

We expect the company to launch Nokia 8.2 smartphone at the event given that the company had launched the Nokia 8.1 on the exact same date last year which became one of the popular mid-range phones from the company.

The smartphone is expected to come with a smaller waterdrop notch while retaining the FHD+ HDR10 PureDisplay. Reports indicate that the smartphone may also come with improved rear cameras with ZEISS optics as well as faster Snapdragon 700 series processor.

While the chipset variant is not yet known, it is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and the phone will be running Android 10 operating system out of the box. The device will be powered by a bigger battery compared to its predecessor.

To know more about the smartphone and what else the company is planning to launch at this event, we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks.

Source