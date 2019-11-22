Redmi K30 leaked images reveals 120Hz refresh rate display

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone — Redmi K30. Xiaomi founder and CEO has recently confirmed that the Redmi K30 smartphone will get launched in December this year.

Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, live images of the device have leaked online. The image seems to confirm that is being rumored as another major highlight of the smartphone — 120Hz refresh rate display.

The leaked image shows Redmi k30 smartphone having a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The image further shows a settings page with two options to choose from — 60Hz and 120Hz.

This is a major development for the company to offer 120Hz refresh rate on a smartphone that is in premium mid-range segment. It comes at a time when 90Hz refresh rate display is getting mainstream and is still limited to flagship phones.

It has already been confirmed that the Redmi K30 series will be 5G compatible and will support dual-mode 5G which includes SA and NSA modes in sub-6GHz networks. The leaked images also show Adreno 618 GPU so it could Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Rumors also indicate that the phone may come with Sony’s upcoming IMX686 image sensor which is said to be a 64-megapixel sensor. The phone will also reportedly come with side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will be running MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

