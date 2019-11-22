Realme X2 Pro will get ColorOS 7 Beta next month in China

Oppo recently launched the ColorOS 7 custom Android skin which the company has announced will start rolling out in the coming weeks for the Oppo smartphones. Along with that, Realme smartphones will also be getting this new operating system, but a different customized version.

Now, Oppo-backed Realme has announced that the company’s premium flagship smartphone — Realme X2 Pro will be getting ColorOS 7 Beta update in its home country China next month. The company has also confirmed the date for the update rollout — 18th December.

Although the smartphone will get the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta update in the coming weeks, the company has already revealed that the stable version of the update will start rolling out to the Realme X2 Pro as well as Realme X2 smartphones in April 2020.

On the other hand, Realme X and X Lite smartphones will get ColorOS 7 update in February 2020 while the Realme Q will receive it in March 2020.

As for the Oppo smartphones, Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno FC Barcelona Edition, Reno Ace, and Reno Ace Gundam Edition will start receiving the ColorOS 7 update in China as soon as November 25. The complete update rollout roadmap for Oppo smartphones is available here.

It remains to be seen how the ColorOS 7 update for Realme smartphones will be different from the one for Oppo smartphones. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme had said that Realme phones will be getting an exclusively customised version of the ColorOS 7 custom Android skin. It is expected to be closer to the stock Android in terms of user interface.