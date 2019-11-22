If you are the looking forward to the Microsoft Surface Buds, here are some bad news for you. The company has announced that the Surface Buds TWS earphones won’t be up for sale this holiday season, as previously promised.

Microsoft has revealed that they won’t be available until the Spring 2020. Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, said the company needs a little more time “to get all the details right.” However, he has not revealed what exactly the company is doing.

As said, the company had planned to release Surface Buds for $249 this holiday season. It also comes with a charging case using which Microsoft says the earphones can run for 24 hours on a single charge. They will also offer Office 365 integration, with access to your Outlook email and calendar via voice control. The earphones can also transcribe speech and display it on screens in real time, and translate what people are saying into more than 60 languages.

The wearables will also include Spotify integration with touch controls on Android. Microsoft is promising other features for the Earbuds, including tapping to advance PowerPoint presentations and one-click pairing.

With the announcement of Surface Buds, Microsoft entered the market which already has AirPods and Powerbeats Pro from Apple, and Echo Buds and Pixel Buds 2 from Amazon and Google respectively. Although the targeted audience for the company seems different, it feels like not shipping Surface Earbuds during the holiday season is a blow.

