Twitter starts rolling out ‘hide replies’ feature globally

Today, microblogging platform Twitter has started rolling out a new feature globally that enables users to hide replies. With this new feature, users can now choose to hide replies to their Tweets. The company had started testing this feature back in July this year.

Starting today, you can now hide replies to your Tweets. Out of sight, out of mind. pic.twitter.com/0Cfe4NMVPj — Twitter (@Twitter) November 21, 2019

Usually, everyone can see and engage with hidden replies by tapping the gray icon that appears on the Tweets. The company has also posted details about things learned during testing of this feature.

The addition of this feature comes at a time when social media networks have become one of the easy targets for trolls, fake news and spreading negative comments. This new feature would allow users to better control the privacy of their conversations.

Twitter has also revealed that it learnt that people mostly hide replies they think are irrelevant, off-topic, or annoying. It also added that 85% of the people who hide replies are not using block or mute. In Canada, 27% of people who had their Tweets hidden said they would reconsider how they interact with others in the future.

Further, the company added that these are early findings and the company will look forward to continued learning as the feature gets used by more and more users.