Vivo U20 launched in India; features SD675 SoC, 6 GB RAM and triple rear cameras
As expected, Vivo has today officially launched the Vivo U20 smartphone in the Indian market, expanding its lineup of Vivo U-series smartphones in the country.
The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and about 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset.
The device is packed with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.
As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 16 MP front facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, the device comes with a triple-camera setup that includes a 16 MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and micro USB port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS 9.1 on top and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support.
The Vivo U20 smartphone comes in two color options — Racing Black and Blaze Blue. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹10,990 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹11,990. Both the models will go on sale in India from 28th November through Amazon.in.
Vivo U20 Specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution
- CPU: 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 612 GPU
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Storage: 64 GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256 GB with micoSD
- OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- Rear Camera: 16 MP primary sensor with Sony IMX499 sensor, f/1.78 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Other Features: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and micro USB port
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹10,990
- 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹11,990
- Availability: From 28th November via Amazon