As expected, Vivo has today officially launched the Vivo U20 smartphone in the Indian market, expanding its lineup of Vivo U-series smartphones in the country.

The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and about 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset.

The device is packed with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 16 MP front facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, the device comes with a triple-camera setup that includes a 16 MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and micro USB port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS 9.1 on top and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo U20 smartphone comes in two color options — Racing Black and Blaze Blue. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹10,990 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹11,990. Both the models will go on sale in India from 28th November through Amazon.in.

Vivo U20 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

6.53-inch Full HD+ with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution CPU: 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 612 GPU

Adreno 612 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Storage: 64 GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256 GB with micoSD

64 GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256 GB with micoSD OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1 Rear Camera: 16 MP primary sensor with Sony IMX499 sensor, f/1.78 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP primary sensor with Sony IMX499 sensor, f/1.78 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Other Features: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and micro USB port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and micro USB port Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability