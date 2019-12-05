How to Play Call of Duty Mobile on PC [Guide]

Call of Duty is the next big thing in the mobile gaming world and people are loving it ever since it was launched. The game managed to get 100 Million downloads in its first week and with those stats, it already beats the popular games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. It has amazing weapons and along with that the gameplay also feels realistic when you play it. When it comes to graphics it has better graphics than both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite and that’s one of the reasons people are loving it.

While a lot of people are already enjoying the game on smartphones there are some people who are trying to run this game on PC. Hence in this guide, we are going to show you how to run Call of Durty Mobile on your Windows PC. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s How to Play Call of Duty Mobile on Your PC:

In this guide, we are going to install the Gameloop emulator which is specially made for playing games like Call Of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile. The official Gameloop emulator can be downloaded by clicking here. The setup file weighs nearly 9 MB for now but once you run the setup it downloads more data from the web. Hence to install the emulator along with the game you need a minimum of 4 GB Data.

Once the Gameloop Engine gets downloaded, in most of cases it will automatically start downloading PUBG Mobile on your PC. Cancel it and follow the next steps:

1) Tap on the three lines in the top right corner and head to Settings.

2) Go to Engine Settings and configure it to the maximum settings possible. We are installing the game on a Laptop with a 2.5Ghz Intel Core i5- 7200U (7th Gen) Processor which is coupled with NVIDIA Geforce 920MX Graphics and 8 GB of RAM and these are the following settings we’ve applied.

3) Visit the Game Center or directly click on “Install” from your home screen to start downloading Call of Duty Mobile on your PC.

4) Once the game is installed, restart your emulator so you can make sure that the new settings are applied. Once done you can start playing your game.

So that’s all for this guide. Before you go make sure you check out the best Call of Duty Tips and Tricks by clicking here. For more guides like this, you can also check out our ‘Guides‘ section.