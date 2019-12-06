Vivo X30 confirmed to launch in China on 16th December

Vivo has already confirmed that the company will be launching a new smartphone in December this year, dubbed as Vivo X30. Now, the smartphone’s launch date has been officially confirmed by the Chinese device marker.

The company has today revealed that the Vivo X30 smartphone will get launched on 16th December. Currently, it is not yet known if the company plans to launch the device in other markets or not. The phone is unlikely to be available in India anytime soon but if it comes, it’ll be 4G only model.

As per the reports, the Vivo X30 could be coming with a 6.5-inch AMOLED whereas the X30 Pro could be featuring a 6.89-inch AMOLED display. Both the phones are expected to come with a screen having 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Exynos 980 5G SoC will be fuelling the smartphones. As for the memory configuration, the X30 may come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage while the X30 Pro could be coming with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Coming to the camera configuration, it is being said that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras. On the front side, the device could come with a 32-megapixel snapper.

On the other hand, the X30 Pro could be coming with 60-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel quad camera setup and a frontal shooter of 32-megapixel. Both the smartphones are expected to come powered by 4500 mAh battery but the Pro variant will have support for 44W fast charging technology.

