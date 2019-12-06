Future Apple iPhone will not have charging port, claims a new report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is known for making claims about upcoming iPhone models and most of the times, they turn out to be true. Now, he has made a new claim that the Apple iPhone coming in the year 2021 will get rid of the lightning port.

If you are expecting that this means that iPhones will finally adopt the USB-C port, then you are wrong. He has implied that the company will completely get rid of the charging port. Instead, users will have to rely on wireless charging functionality.

However, not all the models will follow this. It seems that the charging port will be dropped on the high-end smartphone model. He adds that the process would be a more of a gradual sunsetting across the line, starting with the premium models.

A Chinese smartphone company Meizu has already attempted to do the same, without much of a success. Meizu Zero smartphone was launched earlier this year as the world’s first smartphone without any holes, which features a 3D unibody ceramic build with no physical buttons or ports on its edges.

As for the iPhone models getting launched in 2020, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company will launch four models — 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and a 6.7-inch. All of them will have 5G connectivity support and he added that the device will differ in terms of screen size and camera technology.

Further, he has added that the company will also be launching the widely rumoured Apple iPhone SE 2 smartphone in 2020, which will come with a screen size of either 5.5-inches or 6.1-inches. However, there have been a lot of contracting reports about this SE 2 so we’ll just have to wait and watch.

(Source)