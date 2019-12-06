Realme true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch in India this month

At the end of the launch event of Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India last month, Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO teased the company’s upcoming true wireless earphones. The company has now posted a new teaser for the earbuds in Yellow, Black and White colors.

While the company has teased the product, it has not yet revealed the launch date. However, as per the reports, the event is expected to take place in the third week of this month. We expect to know the exact date for the same pretty soon.

At the end of the presentation at the X2 Pro launch event, Madhav Sheth stepped down the stage wearing the company’s Realme TWS Earbuds in yellow color saying “see you again in December.” He said that the company won’t only be launching the Realme X2 smartphone in India next month, but the company is all set to launch a host of new products in the Indian market.

However, he has not revealed the name of products getting launch next month, except for the X2 smartphone. The Realme TWS Earbuds will be the company’s first true wireless earphones. Currently, no technical details about the Realme TWS Earbuds are known, but in terms of design, they look very similar to the Apple AirPods.

The image shared on Twitter revealed its pricing details, which is set at Php 3,499 that roughly converts to ₹5,000. However, we expect the true wireless earphones to get launched in India at around ₹3,000 to give it a competitive edge.