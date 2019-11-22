Vivo U20 Review

After the success of Vivo U10, Vivo has finally launched the Vivo U20 in India. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset which is paired with 4/6 GB RAM. It has a triple camera setup at the back and the device packs a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Display and the company claims that it is the biggest display in this price segment. Is the Vivo U20 worth your money? Read our review to find out.

Vivo U20 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 612 GPU

Adreno 612 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS

Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, and 90.3% screen to body ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, and 90.3% screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Other: Fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor Colors:

Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

The Vivo U20 is a budget device and it comes with a polycarbonate body that has a gradient finish on the back. We got the Blaze Blue variant to play around with and it looks beautiful. However, the plastic back attracts a lot of fingerprints so it is recommended that you use the device with a case. The fingerprint scanner is placed in the middle and you get the triple camera setup at the back that bulges out a little and makes the phone wobble at a flat surface.

The volume buttons are placed on the right and along with that, you get a triple card slot on the left which means that you can expand your storage via MicroSD card as well as use Dual SIM Cards on the device. A 3.5 mm headphone jack is present on the device but it still doesn’t come with a USB Type-C port which is a bit disappointing as low-end devices are even offering that. The device weighs approx 190 grams and feels a bit heavy when you hold it in your hands.

Moving on to the Display, the Vivo U20 comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3% screen to body ratio. Vivo claims that it’s the biggest display in this price segment. The device also comes with WideVine L1 certification which means that you’ll be able to enjoy Full HD content on streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The display is bright and produces punchy and vivid colors which makes it really good for media streaming. Using your smartphone outside won’t be a tough job as everything on the screen is easily visible even in the direct sunlight. You get a small notch on the front that houses your 16 MP selfie snapper.

User Interface and Software

Vivo U20 runs on Android 9 Pie which is based on the latest Funtouch OS 9.2 and hence it brings us a lot of additional features. It comes with a lot of additional features like App Clone, Digital Wellbeing, Smart Scene, Smart Camera and a lot more. In addition to this, Funtouch OS 9.2 also brings us the Ultra Game Mode, some gesture-based features and a new improved Dark Mode.

There’s no App Drawer in the Funtouch OS which means that all the installed apps directly come on your home screen. Theme Store is present on the device but mostly all the themes available are now paid which means that you’ll have to spend Rs.30/60 if you want to get a theme for your device. It’s sad to see that smartphone manufacturers like OPPO, Vivo, and Realme are charging users for the themes and other customization options.

The device comes with a lot of additional apps pre-installed but thankfully you can disable a few of them and uninstall the rest. Have a look at the screenshots below to see how the Funtouch OS 9.2 looks like.

Hardware Performance, Benchmarks, and Gaming

Talking about the performance, the Vivo U20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which is coupled with the Adreno 612 GPU that handles your gaming needs. The device is further paired with 4/6 GB of RAM and comes with 64 GB of Internal Storage. This is the same processor that we’ve previously seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro and its one of the most powerful mid-range chipsets out there.

Moving on to the performance, the device can handle day to day tasks easily and you won’t have any issues while multitasking on this one. When it comes to Gaming, we tried playing PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, Into The Dead 2, Rival Stars and few other games on this device and the Gaming experience was really good. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery that easily lasts up to a day and supports 18W fast charging so the battery life won’t be an issue for you.

HD Graphics with High Frame Rate is the maximum supported settings for PUBG Mobile on the device. However, if you need more FPS you can switch the graphics to smooth and change the frame rate to Ultra. While the device handled mostly every heavy game easily it faced major problems running Call of Duty on High/ Very High settings. Hence if you are planning to play COD you’ll have to settle with Low/Medium Graphics Settings for now.

Talking about the Benchmarks, Vivo U20 gets a score of 190670 on AnTuTu and it defeats some of the devices like Samsung Galaxy S7, Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 8. On Geekbench 5 the device gets a single-core score of 433 and a multicore score of 1462 and on PCMark Work 2.0 test it got a score of 7413. Have a look at the screenshots below for benchmark results.

Camera

Vivo U20 comes with a triple camera setup at the back. The camera setup consists of a 16 MP Sony IMX 499 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera does its job well and the pictures you get in normal/daylight conditions turn out to be really good considering the price this smartphone comes at. It produces vivid colors and the details you get in your images are on point. Not only the primary sensor but the ultra-wide sensor on the smartphone also impressed us as the images we shot using that had much more punchy colors when we compared it to the normal ones.

The stock camera app is similar to what’ve seen on previous Vivo smartphones. You get modes like Night Mode, Bokeh Mode, Pro Mode, Document Mode and an AR Sticker mode that comes with Snapchat like stickers. The night mode works well, you can see a difference between the normal images and the images shot in night mode however the images shot using the night mode sometimes turn out to be really grainy. The selfie camera is also good and comes with AI Beautify features. The skin tones you get in your selfies are amazing and the edge detection is also good. Have a look at some pictures that we shot using the camera on the Vivo U20.

Verdict

The Vivo U20 is a really cool smartphone considering the price it comes at. Thanks to its powerful processor, this device directly competes with devices like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s and Realme 5. When it comes to performance there is no doubt that this smartphone is better than the Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 hence if you are someone who wants to buy a device for gaming and stuff we’d recommend you to get this one. The camera isn’t the best in the range but it does the job well. The 5000 mAh battery gives you enough juice and helps you to get through the day easily. There are few minor cons but that can be ignored. The Vivo U20 gets a thumbs up from us.

Pros

Great Performance

Powerful 5000 mAh battery

Beautiful Display

Cons