Redmi K30 confirmed to come with 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi K30 smartphone in China on 10th December. The company has already revealed some key features of the phone and today it has confirmed another major feature.

Redmi has today revealed that the smartphone will come with a 64 MP camera sensor in its quad-camera setup on the back. This time, the company will be using the Sony IMX686 sensor, making it the world’s first phone to do so.

Previous reports have claimed that the smartphone will come with 64-megapixel Sony IMX686, an 8-megapixel (telephoto), a 13-megapixel (ultra-wide), and 2-megapixel quad camera setup. On the front side, it will come with 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual front-facing cameras.

The smartphone is expected to debut in 4G and 5G flavors. While the Redmi K30 5G will be featuring the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the Redmi K30 4G LTE phone is reportedly arriving with Snapdragon 730 SoC. As for the display, the phone is rumored to arrive with 6.6-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display that supports 120GHz refresh rate. It could come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage.

Since Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to launch as the company’s first phone with the new Snapdragon 865 SoC, there is a possibility that the Redmi K30 Pro could be equipped with the 7nm MediaTek D1000 5G SoC that was made official last month.

While the Redmi K30 is getting launched in a few days, we expect the Redmi K30 Pro flagship smartphone to go official in the coming months.