Realme XT 730G and Realme TWS Earphones to launch in India on 17th December
We recently reported about the new teasers of the Realme TWS earphones shared by the company on social media platform. Now, the company has sent out media invites for a launch event on 17th December in India.
The invite from the company confirms that the Realme XT 730G smartphone and the company’s first true wireless earbuds will get launched in India on 17th December. The teasers shared by the company also confirms that the TWS earphones will come in three colors — Yellow, Black, and White.
At the time of launching Realme XT smartphone in the Indian market, the company had confirmed that the SD735G-powered variant of the phone will be made official in December this year. Keeping its promise, the company is all set to do so in a couple of weeks.
The smartphone is confirmed to come with 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back and the device will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery having support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology. It will also feature the Hyperbola 3D Glass design, Super AMOLED screen, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Here are the phone’s full specifications.
Realme XT 730G specifications
- Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 618 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x
- Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD
- OS: ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size with 2 MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size, 2 MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size
- Front Camera: 32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging