Airtel introduces new Truly Unlimited Plans; removes FUP on other network voice calling

At the beginning of this month, Airtel announced its new prepaid plans with increased pricing. With the introduction of those plans, the company added a fair usage policy for the unlimited calling feature offered on several plans.

However, the company has now announced three new Truly Unlimited Plans which offer free unlimited calling to other networks without any daily/weekly/monthly restrictions. The three new plans cost ₹219, ₹399, and ₹449.

Here are the details of those three new plans.

₹219 – Unlimited calling on any network, 1 GB/day data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity

₹399 – Unlimited calling on any network, 1.5 GB/day data, 100 SMS/day, 56 days validity

₹449 – Unlimited calling on any network, 2 GB/day data, 90 SMS/day, 56 days validity

Alongside the new truly unlimited plans, all existing unlimited plans will offer unlimited calls to other networks in India without any FUP. The company has announced that it is removing the voice calling cap to other networks which was introduced along with the new tariff plans launched a few days ago.

From today onwards, there will not be restrictions on outgoing voice calls made to other networks. The company also stated that there wouldn’t be any conditions being applied to its latest move. While making the announcement, it said: “We heard you! And we are making the change… Enjoy unlimited calling to any network in India with all our unlimited plans. No conditions apply.”

This comes as a big relief to the prepaid customers of Airtel who were disappointed with the FUP on off-net calling on their unlimited plans.