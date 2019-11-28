Realme X2 Pro Review

A few days back, Realme launched the Realme X2 Pro in India and it’s the first premium flagship from the company. The device features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and comes with 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device starts from Rs.29,999 in India and goes all the way up to Rs.33,999 for the 12 GB RAM Variant. Is this device worth your money? Read our review to find out.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI -P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 128/256 UFS 3.0 storage

OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1

Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 13 MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4″ sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro, 8 MP 115° 1/3.13″ ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size, 960fps slow-motion

Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size

Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Colors: White and Blue

Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

When it comes to the design the Realme X2 Pro isn’t the best-looking flagship out there. The device comes in two colors – Neptune Blue and Lunar White and we got the Neptune Blue variant to play around with. It comes with a gradient finish glass back that is protected with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. Except for the antenna area, the complete device is made using glass and metal only. The camera module is placed in the middle and exactly below that, you get the Realme branding on the right.

It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and along with that the device also comes with support for Dolby ATMOS and Hi-Res Audio technology which is really cool. It has dual speakers and the sound output you get from them is just amazing. Right next to the headphone jack there is a USB Type-C port and the device comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC Fast Charging. This device is currently the fastest charging smartphone in India and it goes from 0 to 100 in just 35-40 minutes. You also get the latest Goodix 3.0 in-display fingerprint scanner that works like a charm and unlocks the device in a second.

Moving on to the display, the device flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with a resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The best part about the display is that its a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and along with that it supports HDR10+ which means that you can enjoy HDR content on your device. The display on the Realme X2 Pro is great and if you are someone who spends a lot of time on YouTube, Amazon Prime and Netflix you are going to have a great time. You get deep blacks along with punchy and vibrant colors which take the visual experience to a whole new level. It’s really bright and it can go up to 1000 nits peak brightness and hence you won’t face any issues while using the device outdoors. In addition to this, it also supports 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut which provides beautiful color reproduction.

It comes with a small notch on the front which houses a 16 MP camera for your selfies. The display is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. It comes with Widevine L1 support which means that you’ll be able to enjoy Full HD content on services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Have a look at the images below to see how the Realme X2 Pro looks like.

User Interface and Software

Realme X2 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie which is based on ColorOS 6.1. The problem that comes with Color OS 6.1 is that it doesn’t feel premium. It isn’t the kind of OS that you’d expect in a flagship device. Even Xiaomi’s MIUI comes with a better minimalistic design and it feels like you are using a premium smartphone even when you don’t get the near-stock Android experience thanks to the look and feel it offers. It does come with Ads but they can be disabled if you tweak around some settings and in some of the premium devices Xiaomi doesn’t even show Ads. On the other hand, OxygenOS offers you a complete stock Android experience and hence it feels like you are using a premium smartphone but this isn’t the case with ColorOS.

With the ColorOS 6.1, you get big unattractive icons and the user experience isn’t that great. It’s good for a mid-range smartphone but on a flagship like Realme X2 Pro, I personally don’t like that. The device comes with a lot of pre-installed apps but most of them can be uninstalled and you can disable the rest. Additional features like App split-screen, App cloner, Gamespace, Digital Wellbeing, and Dark Mode are present on the device and you can make use of them to improve your user experience. Theme Store is present on the device and all the themes are currently free but we aren’t sure what happens with the future updates as recently ColorOS started charging for customization.

Recently OPPO launched the ColorOS 7 and it is being said that it will offer stock android like experience so we hope that the Realme X2 Pro gets that update soon. Meanwhile, have a look at the screenshots below to see how the ColorOS 6.1 on the Realme X2 Pro looks like.

Hardware Performance, Benchmarks, and Gaming

Realme X2 Pro is powered by the latest 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core chipset that is paired with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU that takes care of your Gaming needs. Snapdragon 855 Plus is the most powerful chipset available in the market right now and hence when it comes to the performance the Realme X2 Pro handles everything you throw at it. You can multitask with ease and the 90Hz display on the device makes everything much better.

When it comes to gaming performance, From PUBG to Call of Duty Mobile every game runs on the highest possible settings on this device without any shutters or frame drops. We tried playing games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, Mortal Kombat, Life is Strange and more and the device handled them easily. We also switched through apps while playing and mostly every game was kept in the memory. The device comes with UFS 3.0 storage which increases the read and write speed by 80% when you compare it with the UFS 2.1 storage.

Call of Duty Mobile runs on “Very High” Graphic Quality with “Max” Frame Rate and we didn’t face any frame drops or heating issues while playing it. The game runs smoothly even when you enable Anti-Aliasing, Depth of Field, Bloom, and other stuff from the Graphic settings. The same is the case with PUBG Mobile. You can run PUBG Mobile on HDR Graphics with Frame Rate set to Extreme and you still won’t face any problems while playing the game. It’s hard to find flaws in this smartphone when it comes to its performance.

Talking about the Benchmarks, the Realme X2 Pro gets a score of 464684 on AnTuTu Benchmark and it’s chilling in the Top 5 on the Ranking List. On Geekbench 5 the device manages to get a single-core performance score of 658 and a multi-core score of 1805. Furthermore, we also ran the Androbench for testing out the UFS 3.0 storage speed and the Realme X2 Pro got a Sequential Read speed up to 1395 MB/s whereas the write speed was up to 213 MB/s. You can have a look at the benchmark results below.

Moving on to the Battery Life, the Realme X2 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery. The interesting part about the Realme X2 Pro is that it comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC Fast Charging which makes it the fast charging smartphone in India right now. It goes from 0 to 100 in just 35-40 minutes which is amazing. You get an animation on the lock screen which shows you the realtime charging speed and that looks pretty cool. The battery life on the smartphone is great and it lasts for a day without any issues. Recently Xiaomi also announced it’s 100W fast charging technology that charges the smartphone in just 17 minutes and hence it’s interesting to see the race between smartphone manufactures as it’s benefiting the customers. 2020 is going to be the year of 5G fast charging smartphones for sure.

Moving on to the Connectivity part the device comes with support for 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

Camera

Realme X2 Pro features a Quad camera setup at the back which consists of a 64 MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor that comes with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13 MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4″ sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, a 8 MP 115° 1/3.13″ ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture and lastly there is a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the back. On the front, you get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for your selfies.

The primary camera does it jobs well the photos that you get have a high amount of details and the color reproduction is good. The photos shot in daylight conditions are excellent and along with that the dynamic range is wide and that’s the best part about it. However, the pictures you take in the night sometimes get grainy or the output isn’t what you expect from a phone which comes at this price. The Ultra-Wide lens on the Realme X2 Pro is a disappointment. The pictures you get using the ultra-wide lens aren’t up to the mark and often they lose up on the details and exposure. On the other hand, The telephoto lens and depth sensor are decent but sometimes when you capture human objects the make the images too soft or miss out on the details.

The Ultra 64 MP mode on the device works amazingly well and the smartphone doesn’t lag when you use it. We’ve previously seen many smartphones take like 3-4 seconds to process an image that is shot in 48/64 MP Mode but this isn’t the case with the Realme X2 Pro as it gives you the output as soon as you take the picture. When it comes to the selfies, the 16 MP Selfie Snapper on the is amazing and the selfies you get are really good. The edge detection is on point and the inbuilt camera app comes with a lot of AI beautify features that help you to enhance your image. Have a look at the images that we shot using the Realme X2 Pro below.

Verdict

The Realme X2 Pro is a complete package. It’s a futureproof smartphone that performs amazingly well and handles whatever tasks you throw at it. The built quality is amazing and the 50W SuperVOOC Fast charging is something that impressed all of us. There are a few cons like the average rear camera setup and ColorOS but still, they can be ignored for the specifications it offers. For a price tag of Rs.29,999, you are getting the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 50W Fast Charging Support, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display, and UFS 3.0 storage which is perfect. Hence, the Realme X2 Pro gets a thumbs up from us.

Pros

Excellent 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display with High Brightness

HDR10+ and Dolby ATMOS Support

Outstanding Sound Output | Dual Speakers are the best in this price range

Great Performance thanks to UFS 3.0 Storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset.

50W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Support

Cons