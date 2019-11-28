Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G design officially teased by the company’s VP

Oppo Reno 3 smartphone will get launched in December and now the company has officially revealed the first look of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone.

The company’s vice president Brian Shen has teased the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G design through a partial render of the smartphone. The render suggests the handset will have a curved screen with a slim bezel at the top.

While the phone’s render seems to suggests that the phone will come with a notch-less design but there’s a possibility that it could house a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner which is covered in the poster image. Notably, Shen claims the Reno 3 Pro 5G will come with a glass body and will have a thickness of just 7.7mm.

Brian Shen claims that the Oppo Reno 3 5G could be the thinnest dual-more 5G phone in its price segment. Not much is known about the specifications of the Reno 3 Pro 5G. We believed that all the models in the Reno 3 lineup will come running ColorOS 7 right out of the box.

A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G – it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6b — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 28, 2019

Leaks have confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 5G will come powered by the yet unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC paired with 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage. It will reportedly sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

To know for sure about the phone’s specifications, as well as its pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to take place next month in China.