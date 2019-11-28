How to share Apple TV+ subscription with family and friends

Earlier this month, Apple officially launched its own video streaming platform named Apple TV+ which has a catalogue of the company’s exclusive TV series at the moment. If you have a subscription, you can make the most of it by sharing it with your loved ones.

Similar to the company’s Apple Arcade and Apple Music series, the company is allowing users of Apple TV+ subscription to share the same with five other users (which means total users of six). This is also applicable during the free year trial period.

Here’s a guide on how you can share Apple TV+ with your friends and family members.

How to share Apple TV+ with family and friends

Make sure you have setup Family Sharing. If you haven’t, there’s guide below.

Check and claim your free year (or week) of Apple TV+

Go to Settings > Your name > Family Sharing

> > Swipe down and look under Shared Features and go to TV Channels

Tap TV Channels and you should see Apple TV+

It will now display who in the Family Sharing signed up for it)

If you haven’t set up family sharing yet, here’s a guide on how to do it.