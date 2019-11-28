Guides

How to share Apple TV+ subscription with family and friends

By Jeet

Earlier this month, Apple officially launched its own video streaming platform named Apple TV+ which has a catalogue of the company’s exclusive TV series at the moment. If you have a subscription, you can make the most of it by sharing it with your loved ones.

Similar to the company’s Apple Arcade and Apple Music series, the company is allowing users of Apple TV+ subscription to share the same with five other users (which means total users of six). This is also applicable during the free year trial period.

Here’s a guide on how you can share Apple TV+ with your friends and family members.

How to share Apple TV+ with family and friends

  • Make sure you have setup Family Sharing. If you haven’t, there’s guide below.
  • Check and claim your free year (or week) of Apple TV+
  • Go to Settings > Your name > Family Sharing
  • Swipe down and look under Shared Features and go to TV Channels
  • Tap TV Channels and you should see Apple TV+
  • It will now display who in the Family Sharing signed up for it)

If you haven’t set up family sharing yet, here’s a guide on how to do it.

  • Open Settings and tap on your name
  • Tap on Set up Family Sharing
  • Now tap on Get Started and choose which category you’d like to start sharing first
  • Follow the prompts until you see the option to Invite Family Members
  • Add any members that already have an Apple ID