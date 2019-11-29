Meizu Note 9 could soon get launched in India; passes BIS certification

Meizu Note 9, which was launched in China earlier this year, could soon make its debut in the Indian market. The mid-range smartphone from the company has reportedly been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The device is shown to have a model number M923H which is similar to that of the Meizu Note 9 M923Q. The different last alphabet is what distinguishes both phones and it hints at them being for the different markets based on regions.

It is said that the phone was originally scheduled to launch during Diwali but that didn’t happen due to problems with the certification. Now as the phone has been certified, it seems that the launch of the Meizu Note 9 in India isn’t far away.

The smartphone boasts a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz, along with Adreno 612 GPU. It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage.

It features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary camera along with dual LED flash. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with Flyme 7.2 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Meizu Note 9 Specifications