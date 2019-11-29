Redmi confirmed to launch router and smart speaker next month

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has expanded its lineup of products beyond smartphones and the company is now gearing up to launch two new categories — routers and smart speakers.

In an interview, Lu Weibing, Vice President of Xiaomi Group and General Manager for the Redmi brand has revealed the way forward for the Redmi company in a new interview. He said that the company has adopted “1+4+X” model where “4” refers to four categories of products — Smart TV, Notebooks, Routers, and Smart Speakers.

Since the company has already launched Smart TV and laptops, the products next in line include a router and a smart speaker. He has confirmed that the company will be launching both these products at the Redmi K30 launch event in China next month.

Although specifications and features of these upcoming products are not yet known, but it is safe to assume that the pricing will in line with the brand’s image of cost-effective products.

Coming to the Redmi K30, the company has officially revealed that the smartphone will come with support for SA/NSA dual-mode 5G. It is also revealed that the phone will have a punch-hole cut-out in the top-right corner for housing two front-facing cameras.

While the processor is not yet known, it is expected to be Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 700-series chipset which will come with 5G support. Since leaks indicate Adreno 618 GPU, the chipset could Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G SoC.

To know for sure what the smartphone packs and what the upcoming router and smart speaker from the company offers, we’ll have to wait for a few more days as the launch event is scheduled to take place on 10th December.