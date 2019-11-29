Jio Fiber launches two new plans costing ₹351 and ₹199
Jio entered the Indian telecom market and within just one year, the company has become one of the leading operators in the market. Recently, the company launched its wired-broadband service named Jio Fiber after a protracted period of testing in several cities.
Now, the company has announced two new broadband plans that are cheaper and offer more value than the existing offerings. First plan costs ₹351 per month and offers 30-day validity along with 50 GB of data at 10 Mbps.
Once the data limit is exhausted, the speed would be lowered to 1 Mbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice-calling and complimentary TV video calling. Jio Fiber has also added another plan that costs ₹199. It is a weekly prepaid plan that offers unlimited data access at 100 Mbps for seven days. It also offers unlimited voice-calling and complimentary TV video calling like the new monthly plan.
The company is already offering plans costing ₹700, ₹849, ₹1,299, ₹2,499, ₹3,999 and ₹8,499 per month. The speed in these plans vary from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and comes with a host of other features. To know more about that, click here.
How to get Jio Fiber
- Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app
- Register for JioFiber services
- If JioFiber is available in your area, Jio’s service representatives will get in touch with you
For getting the connection, there’s a one-time payment of ₹2,500 in which ₹1,500 is security deposit while the other ₹1,000 is non-refundable installation charge.