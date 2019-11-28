Top 10 Realme X2 Pro Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features You Should Know

A few days back Realme launched the X2 Pro in India and it’s the first flagship from the company. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset which is coupled with 8/12 GB RAM. It’s the fastest charging smartphone available in India as it comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. In addition to this, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie which is based on ColorOS 6.1. Now we know ColorOS is not the type of OS you’d expect on a flagship but still, it comes with some additional features which many users aren’t aware of. Hence in this guide, we’ve compiled the best Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features for the Realme X2 Pro. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Realme X2 Pro Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features

1) Customize your UI by using the Theme Store

If you are bored with the default theme on Realme X2 Pro then Theme Store is an App that you should definitely check out. Theme Store features a collection of more than 100 themes and each theme comes with its own Icon Pack, Wallpaper and Lockscreen Style. The theme store is free for now but we don’t know what happens in the future updates as recently they started charging for customization.

2) Take Quick Screenshots with Three Finger Screenshots

Taking screenshots by pressing the Volume Down + Power Button simultaneously affects the button life of your smartphone and also takes some time. Hence the Realme X2 Pro comes with a Three Finger Screenshot mode that allows users to take screenshots by swiping three-fingers downwards on the screen. To activate Three Finger Screenshots on your Realme X2 Pro all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Gesture & Motion -> Enable 3-Finger Screenshot.

3) Record Screen Activity with Screen Recording

Did you know that Realme X2 Pro allows you to record your screen activity without Installing any third-party software? Well, now you know. With the screen recording feature on the Realme X2 Pro, you can record anything you love. Whether they are Snapchat Stories, Gameplay Videos or your favorite IGTV Videos everything can be recorded with the Screen Recording feature on Realme X2 Pro.

To use the Screen Recording feature on Realme X2 Pro all you have to do is open the Notification Panel and tap the icon ‘Start Screen Recording‘ to start recording your screen that’s all.

4) Display your Battery Percentage and Real-Time Network Speed in Status Bar

Just like most of the Android Smartphones available in the market Realme X2 Pro doesn’t show you the Network Speed and Battery Percentage by default. However, Color OS allows you to see your Battery Percentage and Real-Time Network speed on your status bar which means that you can constantly check what internet speed you are getting and along with that you can also check the accurate power remaining in your device with the help of Battery Percentage.

To see your Battery Percentage on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to the Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and enable the Battery Percentage slider.

To see your Network Speed on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and tap the Real-Time Network Speed slider just below the Battery Percentage.

5) Smart Sidebar

If you like opening your Apps quickly then the Smart Sidebar on the Realme X2 Pro will come in handy for you. mart Sidebar can open apps quickly, record screen, silent notifications, as well as, it comes with a shortcut to camera and apps. To use the Smart Sidebar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Smart Sidebar -> Tap on the Slider to enable Smart Sidebar.

6) Running Dual Apps with the App Cloner Feature

It’s 2019 and mostly every smartphone user has two accounts on all the major apps and services. One is a primary account and the other one is secondary. As much as we love using multiple accounts, we hate it when we have to log in and logout whenever we want to switch our account. Hence to avoid that, you can make use of Dual Apps. With the App Cloner feature on Realme X2 Pro, you can create a second app and use two accounts at the same time. To create dual apps on the device all you have to do is:

Turn on this feature under Settings -> App Cloner and see if the apps support this function.

7) Use the Split Screen Mode for Multitasking

With the Split Screen Mode on Realme X2 Pro, you can use two apps together and multitask easily as it splits two apps into two half screens and allows users to use them at the same time. It is to be noted that all the apps on your smartphone won’t support this feature and you can’t use this feature to play games on your device. However, all the major social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter support this which means that you can continue replying to your DMs while reading tweets on Twitter.

To turn on Split Screen Mode goto Settings -> App Split-screen.

8) Using the Screen Off Gestures

The screen-off gestures on the Realme X2 Pro allow you to do small tasks without unlocking your smartphone. All you have to do is draw some letters to get things done. For example:

Double-tap to turn the screen on

Draw O to start the camera

Draw V to open torchlight

Music Control: Draw || to pause/play a track, draw < or > to switch the track

Not only this, but you can also set up your own custom gestures from which you can make a call, unlock your smartphone or launch any app you want. Sounds cool right? Here’s how you can enable the screen off gestures on your Realme X2 Pro:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Gesture & Motion -> Enable Screen-off Gestures by Tapping on the slider.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

9) Night Shield

If you are a person who uses a smartphone till late night I am sure you must be getting Eye strains occasionally. Well, you can say goodbye to those eye strains as The Night shield feature on the Realme X2 Pro eliminates the blue light that is emitted from your screen which means that you can use your phone without getting eye strains.

Night Shield mode can be enabled from your notification panel or alternatively you can go to Settings -> Display & Brightness -> Night Shield.

10) Check your free RAM

Realme X2 Pro comes with 8/12 GB of RAM and if you ever want to see how much RAM on your smartphone is free you can actually do it. There are two methods to check free RAM on Realme X2 Pro and they are listed below:

Method 1 – Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks and enable the slider.

Method 2 – Head to the Settings and search ‘RAM’ in the search box.

Tap on the ‘Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks’ slider to turn on the RAM usage in the recent apps menu.

Once you’ve turned on the slider all you have to is just open the Recents menu on your Realme X2 Pro and you’ll be able to see your Free RAM. You can have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

So that’s all for this guide. Before you go make sure you check out our review for Realme X2 Pro by clicking here.