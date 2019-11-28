Nokia Smart TV is all set to launch in India on 5th December

Earlier this month, we reported that Nokia and Flipkart has entered into a strategic partnership under which Flipkart will be exclusively selling Nokia-brand smart TVs in the Indian market.

Now, the company has started sending out media invites for a launch event on 5th December in India where the Nokia Smart TV will be officially launched. It’s noteworthy that this will be the first Nokia-branded TV in the world.

While making the announcement earlier this month, the company has clarified that Finnish company HMD Global, which makes Nokia-branded smartphones, has nothing to do with the upcoming Smart TVs. Flipkart will manufacture, distribute and manage the end-to-end go-to-market strategy for the Nokia-branded TVs.

This is the second major brand licensing for Smart TVs by Flipkart in the past couple of months. Prior to getting license for Nokia brand, Flipkart launched Motorola-branded Smart TVs in the Indian market under similar partnership.

The Nokia Smart TV will come with superior audio quality which will be powered by JBL’s sound program, an initiative by HARMAN to expand the uses of its audio expertise further. JBL by HARMAN, which is known for high-quality audio equipment, will mark its foray into the television space in India.

As per the leaks, the Nokia Smart TV will come with a 55-inch display offering 4K UHD resolution that will provide better picture quality. The device is said to run on a custom Android 9.0 Pie OS and it will come with Google Play Store as well.